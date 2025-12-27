Left Menu

Comoros Close to Upset Against Zambia in Africa Cup of Nations

In a gripping Africa Cup of Nations matchup, Comoros nearly clinched a win against Zambia with a goal by Myziane Maolida canceled after a VAR review. Despite strong performances, both teams ended in a goalless draw, complicating their chances for advancement in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Casablanca | Updated: 27-12-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 01:14 IST
Comoros and Zambia battled to a goalless draw in the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Comoros, a small Indian Ocean island nation, nearly claimed victory during their Group A clash on Friday. Despite finding the net in the 19th minute through Myziane Maolida, VAR ruled out the attempt due to a foul in the buildup.

Maolida's goal came from a close-range attempt after a dazzling run by Rafik Saifi down the left, who delivered an accurate cross. However, the referee annulled the goal after VAR showed Yacine Bourhane's dangerous tackle on Owen Tembo, where possession was won.

Comoros came close again with a late opportunity as Faiz Selemani headed over from a Youssouf M'Changama chip. Zambia, champions in 2012, struggled throughout the match. With only a point from two matches, Comoros and Zambia face critical final group matches on Monday against Mali and Morocco, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

