Aditya Birla Fashion's Quarterly Loss Widens Amid Strategic Business Shifts

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) reported a widening net loss, reaching Rs 233.73 crore for the June quarter of FY26. This is a slight increase from the Rs 214.92 crore loss incurred during the same period last year, according to ABFRL's latest regulatory filing.

Despite the broader loss, the company's revenue from operations showed an uptick, climbing to Rs 1,831.46 crore from Rs 1,674.22 crore year-on-year. However, declines were noted in specific segments, with 'Pantaloons' revenue slightly dropping and 'Ethnic and Others' segment seeing a more substantial decrease.

Amid these financial challenges, ABFRL finalized the demerger of its Madura business into the newly listed Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited. The latter will manage renowned lifestyle brands like Louis Philippe and sportswear brand Reebok, among others. ABFRL's retail presence continues under Pantaloons, supplemented by premium ethnic brands.