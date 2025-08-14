Anupam Rasayan's Profit Soars on Robust Revenue Growth

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd has experienced a significant upturn in financial performance, with a nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This impressive growth, reflected in the net profit reaching Rs 48.45 crore, is attributed to robust income streams and strategic international partnerships.

The chemicals maker disclosed these financial achievements in a late-night regulatory filing, highlighting a sharp 89 percent increase in total revenue to Rs 490.73 crore, compared to Rs 260.26 crore in the previous year. Despite the rise in total expenses to Rs 427.88 crore, the company's strategic positioning in the global market is proving profitable.

Managing Director Anand Desai attributed the growth to lucrative new agreements with major Japanese and US multinationals. These deals have expanded their order book to Rs 14,646 crore and underscore significant growth momentum. The company's substantial export revenue, driven by promising trends in the USA and Japan, is expected to further bolster its pharma, polymer, and recovering agrochemical segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)