Blackbox Defies Revenue Slump with 28% Profit Surge

IT company Blackbox has reported a significant 28% increase in consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 47 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This profit surge comes despite a 3% decline in revenue, as reported on Thursday.

Blackbox's net profit had stood at Rs 37 crore in the same period last year. The company's revenue dropped to Rs 1,387 crore during the recent quarter, down from Rs 1,423 crore in June 2024, primarily due to delayed equipment procurement by clients, influenced by the current tariff environment.

Additionally, the company's order book saw a 2.7% increase, reaching Rs 4,433 crore. "While the year started slower, we're witnessing robust traction in key accounts," said Sanjeev Verma, Blackbox's Whole Time Director, expressing confidence in sustainable growth supported by their strong pipeline and capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)