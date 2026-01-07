Left Menu

Morgan Gibbs-White's Late Penalty Sinks West Ham and Boosts Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest secured a crucial 2-1 win over West Ham, thanks to Morgan Gibbs-White's late penalty. West Ham initially led through a Murillo own goal, but Forest equalized with Nicolas Dominguez's header. The victory lifts Forest seven points clear of the relegation zone, deepening West Ham's crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 04:06 IST
Morgan Gibbs-White's Late Penalty Sinks West Ham and Boosts Nottingham Forest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nottingham Forest distanced themselves from the Premier League relegation zone with a pivotal 2-1 victory over West Ham United, courtesy of Morgan Gibbs-White's decisive late penalty. The triumph, witnessed at London's Stadium, leaves West Ham facing increasing peril in the relegation battle.

The match, framed as a relegation six-pointer, saw West Ham take the lead through an unfortunate Murillo own goal. However, their aspirations of breaking a nine-match winless streak faded as Forest's Nicolas Dominguez headed home an equalizer in the 55th minute. West Ham's Crysencio Summerville had seen a goal disallowed due to offside shortly before.

In the game's nervy conclusion, West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola fouled Gibbs-White in the box, and a VAR review resulted in a penalty. Gibbs-White converted, sealing Forest's victory and leaving West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo under mounting pressure, as his team languishes seven points behind Forest.

TRENDING

1
Sports Shakeup: Key Moves and Headlines in a Dynamic Arena

Sports Shakeup: Key Moves and Headlines in a Dynamic Arena

 Global
2
European Leaders Rally Behind Greenland Amid US Threat

European Leaders Rally Behind Greenland Amid US Threat

 Global
3
US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Tariffs Amid Domestic Legal Battles

US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Tariffs Amid Domestic Legal Battles

 Global
4
Venezuela's Sanctioned Oil Transfer to the U.S.

Venezuela's Sanctioned Oil Transfer to the U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026