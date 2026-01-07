Morgan Gibbs-White's Late Penalty Sinks West Ham and Boosts Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest distanced themselves from the Premier League relegation zone with a pivotal 2-1 victory over West Ham United, courtesy of Morgan Gibbs-White's decisive late penalty. The triumph, witnessed at London's Stadium, leaves West Ham facing increasing peril in the relegation battle.

The match, framed as a relegation six-pointer, saw West Ham take the lead through an unfortunate Murillo own goal. However, their aspirations of breaking a nine-match winless streak faded as Forest's Nicolas Dominguez headed home an equalizer in the 55th minute. West Ham's Crysencio Summerville had seen a goal disallowed due to offside shortly before.

In the game's nervy conclusion, West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola fouled Gibbs-White in the box, and a VAR review resulted in a penalty. Gibbs-White converted, sealing Forest's victory and leaving West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo under mounting pressure, as his team languishes seven points behind Forest.