Morgan Gibbs-White's Late Penalty Sinks West Ham and Boosts Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest secured a crucial 2-1 win over West Ham, thanks to Morgan Gibbs-White's late penalty. West Ham initially led through a Murillo own goal, but Forest equalized with Nicolas Dominguez's header. The victory lifts Forest seven points clear of the relegation zone, deepening West Ham's crisis.
Nottingham Forest distanced themselves from the Premier League relegation zone with a pivotal 2-1 victory over West Ham United, courtesy of Morgan Gibbs-White's decisive late penalty. The triumph, witnessed at London's Stadium, leaves West Ham facing increasing peril in the relegation battle.
The match, framed as a relegation six-pointer, saw West Ham take the lead through an unfortunate Murillo own goal. However, their aspirations of breaking a nine-match winless streak faded as Forest's Nicolas Dominguez headed home an equalizer in the 55th minute. West Ham's Crysencio Summerville had seen a goal disallowed due to offside shortly before.
In the game's nervy conclusion, West Ham's goalkeeper Alphonse Areola fouled Gibbs-White in the box, and a VAR review resulted in a penalty. Gibbs-White converted, sealing Forest's victory and leaving West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo under mounting pressure, as his team languishes seven points behind Forest.