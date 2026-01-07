Zelenskiy Lauds Paris Talks' Security Assurances for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the recent talks in Paris, highlighting the dedication of Kyiv's partners towards safeguarding Ukraine's security.

Zelenskiy shared his thoughts on Telegram, emphasizing that although a peace deal is in sight, critical details regarding how the agreement will be monitored and the manner of support for Ukraine's military forces remain under discussion.

The president underscored the importance of these agreements as a testament to the powerful coalition backing Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.

