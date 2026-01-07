Zelenskiy Lauds Paris Talks' Security Assurances for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism regarding the security agreements reached during talks in Paris. He noted the commitment of Kyiv's partners to work towards peace and ensure Ukraine's defense. Details on monitoring and support for Ukraine's army are yet to be finalized, Zelenskiy communicated via Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 03:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 03:57 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his satisfaction with the outcomes of the recent talks in Paris, highlighting the dedication of Kyiv's partners towards safeguarding Ukraine's security.
Zelenskiy shared his thoughts on Telegram, emphasizing that although a peace deal is in sight, critical details regarding how the agreement will be monitored and the manner of support for Ukraine's military forces remain under discussion.
The president underscored the importance of these agreements as a testament to the powerful coalition backing Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)