Ventive Hospitality Reports Robust Growth in Q1 FY26 Amid Global Challenges

Ventive Hospitality Ltd, listed on BSE and NSE, has announced a formidable first-quarter performance for FY26, ending June 30, 2025, marking an 18% increase in consolidated revenue, climbing to Rs. 520 crore. The firm recorded an EBITDA growth of 13% year-on-year, reaching Rs. 220 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs. 38 crore.

The company's hospitality division stood out, reporting revenue of Rs. 387 crore, up 23% from the previous year, and an EBITDA of Rs. 111 crore, increasing by 35% year-on-year. Despite travel disruptions in May due to geopolitical tensions, the India hospitality segment achieved a 13% increase in revenue and a 28% rise in EBITDA.

Ventive's international operations also recorded a 33% boost in revenue and a 47% increase in EBITDA. Additionally, strategic management efforts elevated the Average Daily Rate by 10% in India, while the award-winning restaurants contributed to a 20% surge in F&B and service revenues. CEO Ranjit Batra affirmed the company's commitment to expansion, including new collaborations with Marriott International, fostering a broader market presence.