Ventive Hospitality Reports Robust Growth in Q1 FY26 Amid Global Challenges

Ventive Hospitality Ltd reported a strong Q1 FY26 performance, with 18% revenue growth to Rs. 520 crore. The company's hospitality segment saw a 23% rise in revenue. Despite global challenges, Ventive plans to expand by signing contracts for new hotels, enhancing their geographic presence and market reach.

Ventive Hospitality Begins FY26 with Strong Q1 Results. Image Credit: ANI
Ventive Hospitality Ltd, listed on BSE and NSE, has announced a formidable first-quarter performance for FY26, ending June 30, 2025, marking an 18% increase in consolidated revenue, climbing to Rs. 520 crore. The firm recorded an EBITDA growth of 13% year-on-year, reaching Rs. 220 crore, with a profit after tax of Rs. 38 crore.

The company's hospitality division stood out, reporting revenue of Rs. 387 crore, up 23% from the previous year, and an EBITDA of Rs. 111 crore, increasing by 35% year-on-year. Despite travel disruptions in May due to geopolitical tensions, the India hospitality segment achieved a 13% increase in revenue and a 28% rise in EBITDA.

Ventive's international operations also recorded a 33% boost in revenue and a 47% increase in EBITDA. Additionally, strategic management efforts elevated the Average Daily Rate by 10% in India, while the award-winning restaurants contributed to a 20% surge in F&B and service revenues. CEO Ranjit Batra affirmed the company's commitment to expansion, including new collaborations with Marriott International, fostering a broader market presence.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

