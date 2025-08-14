IndiGo Set to Resume India-China Flights Amid Diplomatic Thaw

IndiGo Airlines is gearing up to revive its flight services between India and China, contingent on the completion of necessary bilateral agreements, as stated by CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday. Before the pandemic, the airline conducted daily flights connecting India and China, which were halted amid the global health crisis.

Operations between Delhi and Chengdu and Bengaluru to Hong Kong were actively running until early 2020. The suspension followed not only due to Covid-19 but was also exacerbated by strained relations after the Galwan Valley incident in June 2020, worsening diplomatic ties.

In a long-standing effort to ease tensions, an agreement was finally reached by October 2024 concerning patrolling the Line of Actual Control. Although diplomatic ties have softened, direct flights have yet to resume. IndiGo's resumption is central to its broader strategy of international expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)