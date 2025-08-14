Patanjali Foods' Profits Decline Amid Rising Expenses

Patanjali Foods Ltd has announced a 31% drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, recording Rs 180.35 crore due to a surge in expenses.

Despite a rise in total income from Rs 7,202.35 crore in the same period last year to Rs 8,912.69 crore, the company faced a significant profit decline.

Additional expenses, especially in advertising, alongside a reduction in basic customs duties on several oils effective May 31, 2025, affected the market demand for edible oils.

(With inputs from agencies.)