Patanjali Foods' Profits Decline Amid Rising Expenses

Patanjali Foods Ltd reported a 31% decline in net profit for the June quarter due to increased expenses, despite rising total income. The company's profits fell from Rs 262.72 crore to Rs 180.35 crore. Increased advertisement spending and reduced customs duties on oils impacted the edible oil demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:02 IST
Patanjali Foods Ltd has announced a 31% drop in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, recording Rs 180.35 crore due to a surge in expenses.

Despite a rise in total income from Rs 7,202.35 crore in the same period last year to Rs 8,912.69 crore, the company faced a significant profit decline.

Additional expenses, especially in advertising, alongside a reduction in basic customs duties on several oils effective May 31, 2025, affected the market demand for edible oils.

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

