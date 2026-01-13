Escalating Tensions: US Accuses Russia of Unwarranted Hostilities in Ukraine

The United States has sharply rebuked Russia for what it describes as a 'dangerous and inexplicable escalation' in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Amidst efforts for peace negotiations led by the Trump administration, tensions have heightened following Russia's recent missile launch near the Ukraine-Poland border.

In an emergency Security Council session, US deputy ambassador Tammy Bruce condemned the surge in hostilities, particularly Russia's intensifying attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukraine instigated the meeting after enduring a severe bombardment involving drones and the advanced Oreshnik missile, a move construed as a threat to Ukraine's NATO allies.

The recent hostilities coincide with deteriorating US-Russia relations, following an incident involving the seizure of an oil tanker and the introduction of US-led sanctions. Despite diplomatic challenges, calls for de-escalation persist while Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange criticisms over stalled negotiations.