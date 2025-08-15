Left Menu

Stree Shakti: Andhra Pradesh's Revolutionary Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, announces the launch of 'Stree Shakti', a ground-breaking free bus travel scheme for women, girls, and transgender individuals. The initiative allows these groups to travel across the state on selected APSRTC buses. Expected to benefit over 2.62 crore women, it aims to ease travel cost burdens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:47 IST
Stree Shakti: Andhra Pradesh's Revolutionary Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, is set to unveil the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, offering free bus travel for women across the state. The launch, scheduled at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada, will see the presence of NDA alliance leaders.

The initiative grants free travel on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses to all women, girls, and transgender persons holding domicile status in the state. The scheme, starting on Independence Day, intends to alleviate travel expenses and increase mobility for these groups.

Covering 74% of APSRTC's fleet, it forecasts benefiting around 2.62 crore women. The government projects the scheme will save women up to Rs 3,000 per month on travel costs, with an annual implementation cost of Rs 1,942 crore. The Stree Shakti launch forms part of Naidu's Super Six promises leading up to the 2024 polls.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025