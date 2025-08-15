Stree Shakti: Andhra Pradesh's Revolutionary Free Bus Travel Scheme for Women

N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, is set to unveil the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, offering free bus travel for women across the state. The launch, scheduled at Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada, will see the presence of NDA alliance leaders.

The initiative grants free travel on Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses to all women, girls, and transgender persons holding domicile status in the state. The scheme, starting on Independence Day, intends to alleviate travel expenses and increase mobility for these groups.

Covering 74% of APSRTC's fleet, it forecasts benefiting around 2.62 crore women. The government projects the scheme will save women up to Rs 3,000 per month on travel costs, with an annual implementation cost of Rs 1,942 crore. The Stree Shakti launch forms part of Naidu's Super Six promises leading up to the 2024 polls.