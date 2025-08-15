Left Menu

India's Leap Forward: PM Modi Announces Landmark 'Made-in-India' Semiconductors Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that India will launch domestic semiconductor chips by year-end, aiming to cement its position as a tech powerhouse. This initiative, approved with a Rs 4,600 crore investment, seeks to resolve past delays and make India self-reliant in the tech sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a momentous Independence Day address from the Red Fort, announced a pivotal advancement in India's technological sector. By the end of this year, 'Made-in-India' semiconductor chips will hit the market, he declared, marking a substantial leap toward India's self-reliance in tech manufacturing.

Emphasizing a break from historical inefficiencies, PM Modi highlighted the approval of four new semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), with an investment of Rs 4,600 crore. These projects are strategically dispersed across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, aiming to fortify India's position in the global semiconductor domain.

Furthermore, Modi underscored the strategic importance of critical minerals in sectors like energy and defense. The government has initiated the National Critical Minerals Mission, with Rs 1,345 crore allocated to boost India's rare earth magnets production. This move is part of a broader strategy to secure raw materials through diplomatic and international collaborations.

