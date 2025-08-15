European Stocks Experience Volatility Amid U.S.-Russia Diplomatic Focus

European shares fell from recent highs on Friday, driven by downturns in heavyweight tech and financial stocks. Despite positive corporate earnings, the market was heavily influenced by anticipation surrounding a U.S.-Russia summit aimed at easing Ukraine tensions.

President Trump's scheduled meeting with President Putin in Alaska drew significant investor attention. Progress could positively impact underinvested sectors like consumer and construction industries in Europe. However, aerospace and defense stocks saw a decline of 0.8% ahead of the summit.

Elsewhere, miners emerged as the top gainers, adding 0.8%, while healthcare stocks began recovering from tariff fears. In a mixed day for European bourses, significant losses were recorded by Pandora, due to waning sales in Europe, and Standard Chartered, following calls for a new probe into its operations.

