Left Menu

Customs Duty Waiver on Raw Cotton Set to Boost Textile Industry

The Central Government's decision to waive customs duty on raw cotton is expected to stabilize yarn prices, enhance competitiveness, and support small and medium enterprises within the textile sector, amid challenging price volatility and supply pressures. The waiver will take effect from August 2025 to September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:07 IST
Customs Duty Waiver on Raw Cotton Set to Boost Textile Industry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government's latest policy move has delivered a significant boost to the textile and garment industry with the announcement of a complete waiver of customs duty and Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on imported raw cotton. The Finance Ministry confirmed this development on Monday.

The exemption applies to cotton classified under heading 5201 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, and is set to take effect from August 19, 2025, lasting until September 30, 2025. The Finance Ministry stated that this decision was made in the public interest to alleviate raw material costs for domestic manufacturers struggling with price volatility and supply challenges.

Industry leaders anticipate that this temporary relief will stabilize yarn prices and enhance the competitiveness of Indian garments on a global scale, particularly benefiting small and medium enterprises. This strategic measure is well-timed with the festive season on the horizon when demand for cotton-based goods typically spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025