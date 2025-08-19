Left Menu

Kings Infra Ventures' Q1 FY25: Expanding Global Footprint with Sustainable Aquaculture

Kings Infra Ventures Limited reported significant growth in Q1 FY25, driven by expanding export markets and integrating additional leased farms. The company's strategic initiatives include launching KI Global, BlueTechOS, and Maritech Parks, aiming to strengthen its position in the healthy proteins market through tech-driven efficiency and global retail expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:10 IST
Kings Infra Ventures' Q1 FY25: Expanding Global Footprint with Sustainable Aquaculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, August 18, 2025: Kings Infra Ventures Limited has unveiled impressive Q1 FY25 results, highlighting a strategic expansion in its global export markets and enhanced integration of leased farms into its supply chain.

This quarter marks the company's deliberate move to cement its position as a leader in the healthy proteins sector, facilitated by an increased export footprint and a robust farm productivity strategy.

Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company's ongoing transformation, fueled by tech platforms like BlueTechOS and retail brands such as Frigo. The company's future plans include diversifying global markets and harnessing technology to propel growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025