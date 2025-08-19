Kings Infra Ventures' Q1 FY25: Expanding Global Footprint with Sustainable Aquaculture

Kochi, August 18, 2025: Kings Infra Ventures Limited has unveiled impressive Q1 FY25 results, highlighting a strategic expansion in its global export markets and enhanced integration of leased farms into its supply chain.

This quarter marks the company's deliberate move to cement its position as a leader in the healthy proteins sector, facilitated by an increased export footprint and a robust farm productivity strategy.

Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, emphasized the company's ongoing transformation, fueled by tech platforms like BlueTechOS and retail brands such as Frigo. The company's future plans include diversifying global markets and harnessing technology to propel growth.

