Left Menu

Government's PLI Schemes Propel Domestic Manufacturing with Rs 21,689 Crore Boost

The government has successfully disbursed Rs 21,689 crore under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes aimed at enhancing manufacturing across 12 sectors such as electronics and pharmaceuticals. These initiatives are part of a larger PLI plan introduced in 2021, covering 14 sectors with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:37 IST
Government's PLI Schemes Propel Domestic Manufacturing with Rs 21,689 Crore Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has effectively deployed Rs 21,689 crore through Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, bolstering domestic manufacturing within 12 pivotal sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals, as announced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The PLI schemes, initiated in 2021, cater to 14 various sectors and involve a substantial investment of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, aimed at strengthening the nation's manufacturing capacities.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, reported that among the 806 approved applications, the sectors receiving the most incentives include food products, specialty steel, and the automotive sector, signifying a broad scope of industry engagement and enhancement under the PLI framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025