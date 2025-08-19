Government's PLI Schemes Propel Domestic Manufacturing with Rs 21,689 Crore Boost

The government has effectively deployed Rs 21,689 crore through Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, bolstering domestic manufacturing within 12 pivotal sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals, as announced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The PLI schemes, initiated in 2021, cater to 14 various sectors and involve a substantial investment of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, aimed at strengthening the nation's manufacturing capacities.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, reported that among the 806 approved applications, the sectors receiving the most incentives include food products, specialty steel, and the automotive sector, signifying a broad scope of industry engagement and enhancement under the PLI framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)