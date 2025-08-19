Government's PLI Schemes Propel Domestic Manufacturing with Rs 21,689 Crore Boost
The government has successfully disbursed Rs 21,689 crore under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes aimed at enhancing manufacturing across 12 sectors such as electronics and pharmaceuticals. These initiatives are part of a larger PLI plan introduced in 2021, covering 14 sectors with a total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.
- Country:
- India
The government has effectively deployed Rs 21,689 crore through Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, bolstering domestic manufacturing within 12 pivotal sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals, as announced in Parliament on Tuesday.
The PLI schemes, initiated in 2021, cater to 14 various sectors and involve a substantial investment of Rs 1.97 lakh crore, aimed at strengthening the nation's manufacturing capacities.
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, reported that among the 806 approved applications, the sectors receiving the most incentives include food products, specialty steel, and the automotive sector, signifying a broad scope of industry engagement and enhancement under the PLI framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICEA Pushes for Industrial Electronics Leadership to Meet $500 Billion Target
India Aims for Electronics Manufacturing Leadership with Industrial Automation
Intas Pharmaceuticals Launches HETRONIFLY™ (Serplulimab), India's First Novel Immunotherapy for Advanced Small Cell Lung Cancer
Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals posts Rs 23.29 cr profit for Apr-Jun quarter
Australia Challenges Trump's Tariff Threats on Pharmaceuticals