Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport Project Receives Approval

India's Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a major project to build a Greenfield Airport in Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan, at a cost of Rs 1507 crore. With Kota's reputation as an industrial and educational hub, the new airport aims to accommodate the region's growing traffic demands.

Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the Airports Authority of India's proposal to establish a Greenfield Airport in Kota-Bundi, Rajasthan. The project carries a budget of Rs 1507 crore, underscoring the strategic importance of Kota's industrial and educational landscape.

In a statement, it was revealed that the Rajasthan government transferred 440.06 hectares to facilitate the airport's development, designed to serve A-321 aircraft. The infrastructure will include a 20,000 square meter terminal capable of hosting 1,000 Peak Hour Passengers and accommodate an annual footfall of 2 million.

Kota's existing airport is currently unsuitable for commercial operations, prompting the new project. The initiative aims to cater to the anticipated rise in passenger traffic owing to Kota's educational and industrial prominence.

