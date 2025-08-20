Left Menu

2025 Bill Seeks Comprehensive Oversight of Online Gaming Sector

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to govern e-sports, educational, and social gaming. It targets cross-border online money games, enforcing regulations to safeguard users and financial systems while establishing a cohesive legal framework at the national level.

In a significant move to regulate the burgeoning online gaming industry, the Lok Sabha saw the introduction of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025. This legislative proposal, spearheaded by Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to create a unified framework to govern e-sports, educational games, and social gaming.

The bill specifically targets online money games that operate across state lines or from foreign territories, seeking to mitigate potential negative impacts on individuals, particularly vulnerable demographics. It emphasizes the responsible use of digital platforms, aiming to protect youths from adverse effects and maintain the integrity of financial systems and national security.

Highlighting the government's digital policy goals, Vaishnaw reiterated the commitment to fostering a safe and accountable internet environment. To ensure compliance, the government has introduced a 30% income tax on net winnings from online games starting from the 2024-25 assessment year, along with a 28% GST from October 1, 2023, under the IGST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

