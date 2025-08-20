Soaring Tariffs Threaten India's Export Powerhouses

Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in crucial export sectors like textiles, diamonds, and chemicals, which together constitute nearly 45% of the nation's total exports, are bracing for a significant impact due to increased tariffs imposed by the United States, reveals a report by Crisil Intelligence.

The United States, which currently levies a 25% ad valorem duty on Indian goods, announced an additional 25% tariff set to take effect from August 27, raising the total duty to 50%. The move is expected to strain Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs dominating these industries.

Key sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood, representing 25% of India's shipments to the U.S., will be hardest hit. MSMEs, holding over 70% in sectors like textiles and gems, face competitive pressure from global peers as higher tariffs threaten their already tight margins and jeopardise competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)