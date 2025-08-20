Left Menu

Russia-India Energy Ties Strengthen Amidst US Tariff Surge

The relationship between Russia and India strengthens as they resist US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods, including Russian crude oil imports. Despite US-China disparities, Russia bolsters India's military and energy sectors, emphasizing mutual economic interests. The diplomatic balancing act highlights Russia as India's preferred military supplier amidst global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In an escalating geopolitical scenario, Russia affirms its commitment to bolster energy ties with India despite US-imposed punitive measures. Roman Babushkin, Russia's charge d'affaires, emphasized this during a recent media briefing, terming US sanctions unjustified and counterproductive to global stability and energy security.

The US tariffs, particularly under former President Donald Trump, have seen Indian goods facing a shocking 50% increase. This tariff hike reflects the US's opposition to India's procurement of discounted Russian crude oil amidst global tensions following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The sanctions put forth by the West, according to Babushkin, seem to impact those who impose them. He firmly believes that India-Russia cooperation, both in energy and defense sectors, will not only persist but thrive, given the growing economic interdependence between the two nations.

