In an escalating geopolitical scenario, Russia affirms its commitment to bolster energy ties with India despite US-imposed punitive measures. Roman Babushkin, Russia's charge d'affaires, emphasized this during a recent media briefing, terming US sanctions unjustified and counterproductive to global stability and energy security.

The US tariffs, particularly under former President Donald Trump, have seen Indian goods facing a shocking 50% increase. This tariff hike reflects the US's opposition to India's procurement of discounted Russian crude oil amidst global tensions following Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The sanctions put forth by the West, according to Babushkin, seem to impact those who impose them. He firmly believes that India-Russia cooperation, both in energy and defense sectors, will not only persist but thrive, given the growing economic interdependence between the two nations.