Russia-India Energy Ties Strengthen Amidst US Tariff Surge
The relationship between Russia and India strengthens as they resist US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods, including Russian crude oil imports. Despite US-China disparities, Russia bolsters India's military and energy sectors, emphasizing mutual economic interests. The diplomatic balancing act highlights Russia as India's preferred military supplier amidst global tensions.
- Country:
- India
In an escalating geopolitical scenario, Russia affirms its commitment to bolster energy ties with India despite US-imposed punitive measures. Roman Babushkin, Russia's charge d'affaires, emphasized this during a recent media briefing, terming US sanctions unjustified and counterproductive to global stability and energy security.
The US tariffs, particularly under former President Donald Trump, have seen Indian goods facing a shocking 50% increase. This tariff hike reflects the US's opposition to India's procurement of discounted Russian crude oil amidst global tensions following Russia's Ukraine invasion.
The sanctions put forth by the West, according to Babushkin, seem to impact those who impose them. He firmly believes that India-Russia cooperation, both in energy and defense sectors, will not only persist but thrive, given the growing economic interdependence between the two nations.
ALSO READ
The Science Behind Shrinking Fabrics: How to Prevent Laundry Disasters
India's energy imports are based on market factors, done with overall objective of ensuring energy security: MEA.
Vishal Fabrics Sees 92% Profit Surge in Q1 Amid Strategic Expansion Plans
Government's Commitment to Energy Security amid Global Tensions
Lula's BRICS Diplomacy: A Multilateral Response to Trump's Tariffs