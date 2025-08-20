Galacia Cheese Expands into Western and Southern Markets with Rs 100 Crore Investment

VRS Foods Ltd, operating under the brand Paras Dairy, is set to make a splash in the western and southern Indian markets with its Galacia Cheese line. Aimed at quick-service restaurants, institutional kitchens, and hospitality partners, this move represents a strategic expansion following a successful launch in North India.

The company has committed over Rs 100 crore to establish a cutting-edge cheese production facility in Maharashtra. VRS Foods Joint Managing Director Gajendra Nagar stated that the brand plans to debut in retail outlets within six to eight months, targeting a position among India's top five cheese brands.

Speaking on the industry outlook, National Dairy Development Board Executive Director Seetharaman Raghupathi highlighted the robust growth of India's food and beverage sector, emphasizing dairy's pivotal role. Initiatives like White Revolution 2.0 are expected to catalyze further advancements, fostering economic benefits for millions of farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)