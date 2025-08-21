Probo Advocates Balanced Regulation in India's Emerging Opinion Trading Sector

Probo, India's premier opinion trading platform, has expressed its views on the recently unveiled Online Gaming Bill, highlighting the government's intent to establish a more secure digital ecosystem. According to a company statement, while the bill aims to protect consumers and provide regulatory clarity, Probo warns that a total ban on real-money games may unintentionally hinder the sector's growth and stifle innovation.

The company sees the bill as a significant milestone, poised to safeguard stakeholders like consumers, employees, and investors, thereby paving the way for faster adoption of e-sports and the establishment of a central regulatory authority. This new framework promises a level playing field and advances India's burgeoning digital economy.

Probo advocates for a balanced regulatory framework that maximizes consumer protection, boosts job creation, and minimizes the migration to unregulated platforms. Emphasizing opinion trading as a reliable tool for economics, information, and forecasting, Business Head Anurag Dhandhi urges for its recognition as a permissible, skill-based activity to harness the sector's socio-economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)