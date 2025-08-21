Left Menu

Probo Advocates Balanced Regulation in India's Emerging Opinion Trading Sector

India's top opinion trading platform, Probo, acknowledges the government's new Online Gaming Bill but urges a differentiated regulatory approach. Highlighting the socio-economic benefits of opinion trading, Probo calls for its recognition as a skill-based activity to unlock India's digital economy potential.

Representative Image-Probo Logo. Image Credit: ANI
Probo, India's premier opinion trading platform, has expressed its views on the recently unveiled Online Gaming Bill, highlighting the government's intent to establish a more secure digital ecosystem. According to a company statement, while the bill aims to protect consumers and provide regulatory clarity, Probo warns that a total ban on real-money games may unintentionally hinder the sector's growth and stifle innovation.

The company sees the bill as a significant milestone, poised to safeguard stakeholders like consumers, employees, and investors, thereby paving the way for faster adoption of e-sports and the establishment of a central regulatory authority. This new framework promises a level playing field and advances India's burgeoning digital economy.

Probo advocates for a balanced regulatory framework that maximizes consumer protection, boosts job creation, and minimizes the migration to unregulated platforms. Emphasizing opinion trading as a reliable tool for economics, information, and forecasting, Business Head Anurag Dhandhi urges for its recognition as a permissible, skill-based activity to harness the sector's socio-economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

