Left Menu

EU Fights for Preferential Tariff on Wine & Spirits in U.S.

The EU is lobbying for preferential tariffs on wine and spirits exports to the U.S., as the current deal imposes a 15% rate. With famous brands affected and calls for zero tariffs, both U.S. and EU industry groups advocate for negotiations to avoid price hikes and secure market certainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:16 IST
EU Fights for Preferential Tariff on Wine & Spirits in U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is actively advocating for preferential tariff rates on wine and spirits exports to the United States. This move aims to exempt such exports from the standard 15% tariff currently applied under the EU-U.S. trade agreement. Maros Sefcovic, the EU's trade commissioner, emphasized the strong commitment to achieving this goal, though it has yet to be realized.

The trade agreement between the EU and the U.S., finalized last month, includes a broad 15% tariff on most imports from the European bloc, impacting industries from automobiles to pharmaceuticals. The alcohol industry, representing major exports like French Champagne and Irish whiskey valued at approximately $10 billion annually, is fighting for reduced tariffs to prevent significant price increases.

Industry groups such as the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and spiritsEUROPE are urging both parties to return to negotiations. They are advocating for a "zero-for-zero" tariff scheme to ensure stability and growth opportunities in transatlantic trade. Recent measures have included the EU's temporary suspension of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025