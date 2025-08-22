Left Menu

Falguni Pathak's Spectacular Navratri 2025: A Dandiya Celebration to Remember

Renowned singer Falguni Pathak gears up for her grand Navratri 2025 performance at Jio Convention Centre, combining traditional and modern elements. With new dance and music features, Pathak continues to captivate global audiences, reaffirming her status as the Dandiya Queen and cultural ambassador of Indian folk music.

Updated: 22-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 13:22 IST
Falguni Pathak Queen of Dandiya to perform Navratri 2025 at King of Venue . Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India - Falguni Pathak, dubbed the 'Dandiya Queen,' is all set to enchant audiences with her annual Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav, slated to take place at the illustrious Jio Convention Centre in BKC. Known for redefining dandiya events, Pathak merges traditional Gujarati folk music with modern pop elements, captivating millions worldwide with her distinctive voice and stage presence.

A beloved figure in the dandiya genre, Pathak's energetic live performances and deep cultural roots have made her a household name. Anticipation among her dedicated fanbase is high for this year's Navratri celebrations. With over three decades of global performances, Pathak has left a lasting mark on the history of Navratri events. Esteemed for her unique style, she began her illustrious career with her band Ta Thaiya in 1994, eventually producing hit albums like 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' and 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai.'

This year, Pathak plans to deliver an unparalleled Navratri experience, incorporating new features like pre-event garba and dandiya classes, contests, and luxurious amenities at the venue. Jio Convention Centre is poised to offer an expansive dance floor and gourmet culinary experiences, promising an unforgettable cultural celebration. As Pathak continues to amass followers across generations, her performances remain a staple of the Navratri festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

