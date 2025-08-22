India Intensifies Focus on Trustworthy AI Regulation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has submitted its recommendations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the government, which are currently under review. TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti announced on Friday that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has initiated multiple projects in partnership with research organizations and educational institutions to examine the reliability and trustworthiness of AI systems.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Broadband India Forum in New Delhi, Lahoti emphasized that the government is seriously engaged in these matters. The ongoing projects aim to ascertain how AI's trustworthiness can be guaranteed and tested.

TRAI's recommendations include establishing an independent statutory authority, known as the Artificial Intelligence and Data Authority of India (AIDAI), to ensure responsible AI development and regulation of AI use cases across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)