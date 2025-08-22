Reliance Infra to Monetise Pune-Satara Toll Road in Milestone Deal

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is poised to monetise its Pune-Satara Toll Road project, a strategic move that aligns with its vision to streamline operations, sources confirmed.

Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd will purchase the project, marking a significant step for Reliance in its asset monetisation endeavor. The transaction, valued at Rs 2,000 crore, will see Reliance reap Rs 600 crore in equity proceeds.

This strategic sale will also reduce the company's consolidated debt by Rs 1,400 crore, reflecting Reliance's robust commitment to financial prudence. The transaction symbolizes the strengthening relationship between Reliance and Cube Highways.

