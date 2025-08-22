Left Menu

Reliance Infra to Monetise Pune-Satara Toll Road in Milestone Deal

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is set to sell its Pune-Satara Toll Road project to Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd. The sale marks a continued strategy to monetise non-core assets, boost financial flexibility, and enhance long-term value. The deal will reduce Reliance's debt and bolster growth initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is poised to monetise its Pune-Satara Toll Road project, a strategic move that aligns with its vision to streamline operations, sources confirmed.

Cube Highways and Infrastructure III Pte Ltd will purchase the project, marking a significant step for Reliance in its asset monetisation endeavor. The transaction, valued at Rs 2,000 crore, will see Reliance reap Rs 600 crore in equity proceeds.

This strategic sale will also reduce the company's consolidated debt by Rs 1,400 crore, reflecting Reliance's robust commitment to financial prudence. The transaction symbolizes the strengthening relationship between Reliance and Cube Highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

