Titagarh Rail Secures Largest Maritime Order

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd has secured a record Rs 467.25 crore order for building two Coastal Research Vessels from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers. These vessels will enhance India's maritime research capabilities. TRSL plans to expand further by forming a new subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:55 IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has announced a significant achievement, securing its largest-ever order in its Shipbuilding and Maritime Systems Division. The order, valued at Rs 467.25 crore, was placed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).

The project involves the construction of two Coastal Research Vessels (CRVs) designed for the Geological Survey of India. The CRVs will be instrumental in advancing seabed geology studies, facilitating mineral exploration, and enhancing ocean environment monitoring. This boost is seen as a key step in strengthening India's maritime research capabilities.

TRSL has a strong track record in maritime construction, having delivered over 35 vessels, including previous CRVs for the National Institute of Ocean Technology. To further enhance its shipbuilding operations, TRSL is forming a new subsidiary, Titagarh Naval Systems Ltd (TNSL), and is open to strategic partnerships and investments.

