Haryana's e-Bhoomi Policy Puts Farmers in Control

The Haryana government has emphasized its e-Bhoomi policy, highlighting that not a single inch of land is taken without farmers' consent. The initiative aims to be a transparent solution, offering farmers the opportunity to sell their land voluntarily at market rates for public development projects.

So far, farmers have offered 1,850 acres voluntarily, according to an official statement. Encouraged by the response, the government has invited proposals for 35,500 acres needed for six new projects, with a submission deadline set for August 31, 2025.

First notified in 2017 and updated in 2025, the e-Bhoomi policy replaces compulsory acquisition under the 2013 Central Act. It focuses on transparency and voluntary participation, allowing farmers to choose from selling their land, pooling it for development, or opting for a buy-back option. The system bans land purchases for private enterprises, addressing grievances over land diversion for private gains.

