Rising Fees to Discourage Old Vehicle Registrations

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has increased the renewal fees for motor vehicles older than 20 years, doubling charges for light motor vehicles and raising costs for motorcycles, three-wheelers, and quadricycles. This move aims to discourage the use of old vehicles, aligning with new policy implementations and government mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has taken significant steps to discourage the prolonged use of older vehicles by raising the renewal fees. For light motor vehicles older than 20 years, the renewal fee has been increased to Rs 10,000, a substantial rise from the previous Rs 5,000.

Similarly, the renewal cost for motorcycles has been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, while three-wheelers and quadricycles now face a fee of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 3,500. Furthermore, imported two- and three-wheeler renewals now cost Rs 20,000, and vehicles with four or more wheels cost Rs 80,000.

This decision follows a draft amendment issued in February and was finalized on August 21. Despite the Supreme Court's order not to take coercive action against certain old vehicle owners in Delhi-NCR, the policy reflects a broader governmental push toward modernizing the country's transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

