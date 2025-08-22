Left Menu

UPSIDA and CEL Join Forces for Green Industrial Overhaul in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority and Central Electronics Limited have signed an MoU to create sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure. This collaboration aims to bolster eco-friendly industrial development and contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s net-zero emissions target through renewable energy projects and modern infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-08-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and Central Electronics Limited (CEL) have embarked on a transformative journey by signing a memorandum of understanding for the development of sustainable and smart industrial infrastructure.

This strategic partnership is set to foster eco-friendly industrial growth, aligning with the state's ambitious objective of achieving net-zero emissions. Such a move highlights a significant step towards creating an industrial landscape that meets environmental standards.

Significantly, the agreement includes the introduction of renewable energy solutions, smart surveillance systems, and the establishment of EV charging stations across industrial zones, all aimed at promoting sustainable mobility and modernizing infrastructure. The initiative also emphasizes continuous capacity building and training for various industry stakeholders.

