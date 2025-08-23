Left Menu

Captivating Theatrical Performance 'Yugpurush' Illuminates Spiritual Legacy at Kamani Auditorium

The LNJ Bhilwara Group showcased the play 'Yugpurush' at New Delhi's Kamani Auditorium, highlighting the spiritual journey of Swami Vivekananda under the mentorship of Thakur Ramakrishna. This cultural initiative emphasizes the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition and underscores the group's commitment to India's spiritual heritage through theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:11 IST
LNJ Bhilwara Group organised a theatrical performance, Yugpurush, at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The LNJ Bhilwara Group held a theatrical performance titled 'Yugpurush' at the Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi on August 23, captivating an audience of 600. The play, executed by Rangbhoomi, a renowned Delhi-based theatre group, celebrated the spiritual mentor-disciple bond between Thakur Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda.

The play, overseen by Shri L.N. Jhunjhunwala in collaboration with writer-director J.P. Singh, highlights Swami Vivekananda's journey and the divine guidance he received from Ramakrishna. Emphasizing the enduring call to 'Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,' the performance inspired many through its compelling narrative.

Known for cultural events like Bhilwara Sur Sangam, the LNJ Bhilwara Group continues to foster India's spiritual and cultural traditions. 'Yugpurush,' praised for its intricate set design and powerful performances, stands out as a testament to the group's dedication to preserving and promoting cultural heritage through the arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

