Ayodhya Embraces Spiritual Heritage with Non-Veg Ban

The International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, voiced his approval of the newly imposed ban on non-vegetarian food in Ayodhya Dham's hospitality sector, underscoring the region's emergence as India's spiritual hub. This decision mirrors policies in other holy cities like Haridwar and Tirupati.

Ayodhya Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh announced the restriction, emphasizing its applicability to both physical establishments and online platforms. Restaurants found violating the ban will face strict penalties. Singh confirmed efforts to prevent the service and online delivery of meat in the area.

Industry figures, such as hotel General Manager Shubham Srivastava, have expressed their support, viewing the ban as a step to uphold Ayodhya's religious and cultural heritage. They commit to aligning their business practices with local religious norms, thus contributing to the region's spiritual sanctity.