ADB Funds $26.8M Green Loan for Thailand’s First Sustainable Data Center

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has taken a landmark step in promoting sustainable digital infrastructure in Southeast Asia by providing a local currency green loan of THB 900 million (approximately $26.8 million) to GSA Data Center 01 Company Limited (GSA). The financing will support the development, construction, and operation of a 25.6-megawatt colocation green data center in Samut Prakan province, Thailand.

A First-of-its-Kind Green Investment

This marks ADB’s first-ever investment in Thailand’s data center sector, and indeed its first financing in the regional data center industry. The project underscores the growing importance of marrying digital expansion with sustainability goals.

“Demand for digital services is surging globally, but so are the environmental challenges posed by energy-intensive data centers,” said Anouj Mehta, ADB Country Director for Thailand. “This investment provides a strong case study for green financing in the data center industry. It combines resilience and sustainability while supporting Thailand’s digital economy.”

Sustainability Features of the Project

The Samut Prakan data center is designed with high environmental standards. Key highlights include:

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) rating of 1.4 , placing it among the most energy-efficient facilities in the region.

Tier III certification , which guarantees high reliability and uptime of 99.982% , minimizing service interruptions.

Aiming for LEED Gold certification , signifying excellence in sustainable building practices.

Renewable energy options for tenants through renewable energy certificates (RECs) and direct procurement, giving flexibility for green power sourcing.

These features align with Thailand’s broader climate commitments—reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and reaching net zero by 2065.

Meeting Southeast Asia’s Growing Digital Needs

Across Southeast Asia, rapid digitalization is fueling a surge in demand for data centers, particularly from cloud computing providers, artificial intelligence (AI) firms, and companies relying on high-performance graphic processing. However, this growth also risks significantly increasing carbon emissions, making green solutions essential.

Most of GSA’s facility space will be leased to large technology companies and AI-driven enterprises, reflecting both the scale of Thailand’s digital economy and its integration with global tech supply chains.

Institutional Support and Green Financing

ADB’s participation is backed by its Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Growth technical assistance program, funded by the Republic of Korea’s e-Asia and Knowledge Partnership Fund. This support included environmental and social due diligence, emissions projections, and renewable energy procurement analysis—ensuring the project’s sustainability standards are globally competitive.

“This green loan arrangement marks a pivotal step in advancing our digital infrastructure strategy,” said Yupapin Wangviwat, Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Development. “The involvement of ADB and other financial partners reflects confidence in both our long-term vision and our commitment to sustainability.”

The Company Behind the Project

Founded in 2022, GSA is a joint venture of three major regional players:

Gulf Development – one of Thailand’s largest independent power producers.

Singtel – a leading telecommunications group in Asia.

AIS (Advanced Info Service) – Thailand’s largest mobile and broadband operator.

With this partnership, GSA aims to become a leader in green digital infrastructure. The data center is scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2025.

Broader Implications

The project serves as a model for how green financing can reshape digital infrastructure across Asia. By reducing emissions while meeting rising digital demand, it highlights how technology and sustainability can be advanced together. If replicated regionally, such initiatives could significantly reduce the environmental footprint of the fast-growing data center industry.