Left Menu

India's CRDMO Sector: A Global Pharmaceutical Challenger

India's CRDMO sector is rapidly transforming, capturing global investor attention and achieving USD 3 billion in revenue with a 14% CAGR over five years. It is driven by shifting dependency away from China, increasing opportunities in weight-loss and diabetes drugs, and advanced therapy investments by Indian firms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:38 IST
India's CRDMO Sector: A Global Pharmaceutical Challenger
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organisation (CRDMO) sector represents a dynamic and burgeoning force within the global pharmaceutical industry, according to a recent Jefferies India report. The report reveals that the sector now boasts revenues nearing USD 3 billion and has sustained a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the past five years. With a market capitalization of USD 40-50 billion, India's CRDMO has attracted significant global investor interest.

Driven by a strategic shift away from Chinese CRDMOs amid rising geopolitical tensions, India's CRDMO firms are seizing new opportunities. The Jefferies report suggests that the 'China+1' strategy offers a USD 700 million annual opportunity for Indian firms, potentially escalating to USD 1.4 billion. This structural realignment is expected to continue for over a decade, although adherence to in-licensing deals in China may pose risks.

Indian pharmaceutical giants are leading the charge with diversified advanced therapies. Notable examples include Divi's Laboratories' involvement in the GLP-1 drug pipeline, Cohance's investment in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and significant progress in weight-loss and diabetes drug markets. The Jefferies report also highlights Sai Life Sciences for its promising growth projections, alongside a cautious note on Syngene, Gland, and Laurus Labs due to challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel Solutions

Mangalam Worldwide Limited: Expanding Global Footprint in Stainless Steel So...

 India
2
Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

Mirabai Chanu's Triumphant Return at Commonwealth Championships

 India
3
Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

Political Vendetta or Justice? The Arrest of Jiban Krishna Saha

 India
4
Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

Sharvari Shende: India's New Archery Prodigy Strikes Gold

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025