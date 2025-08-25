Left Menu

Dollar's Dance: Fed's Dovish Shift and Global Currency Dynamics

The U.S. dollar experienced a minor uptick on Monday but struggled to recover from a significant drop after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at possible interest rate cuts. Markets are pricing in high odds of a cut next month, with eyes on key economic data. Elsewhere, the Chinese yuan and the Japanese yen are showing volatility influenced by domestic and global factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:09 IST
The U.S. dollar saw a slight increase on Monday amid challenges to bounce back from a sharp decline. The drop was instigated by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, hinting at an interest rate cut in the upcoming month. The euro and sterling remained weak, mirroring broader market trends.

Chair Powell, speaking at the Jackson Hole symposium, noted rising risks to the job market, suggesting an interest rate cut in September. This pivot has led major financial institutions like Barclays and Deutsche Bank to anticipate a 25-basis-point cut.

While some analysts remain cautious, traders are betting on a likely rate cut. Key data points such as the Fed's PCE deflator and payroll figures will be closely scrutinized. Meanwhile, President Trump's criticism of Fed leadership added another layer of pressure. Globally, currencies like the yuan and yen are exhibiting fluctuations based on their respective economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

