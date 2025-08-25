Left Menu

Record-Breaking Commuter Surge on New Kolkata Metro Lines

On the opening day of three new Kolkata Metro stretches, 4.85 lakh commuters traveled across the network. The expansions have enhanced connectivity across the city, linking key areas including Howrah, office hubs, and the airport, with the Green Line showing particularly high ridership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:19 IST
The Kolkata Metro witnessed a massive influx of passengers with 4.85 lakh commuters utilizing the newly launched corridors till 5 pm on Monday. The expansions form a key connectivity bridge for North-South and East-West routes, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22.

Commercial operations of the Yellow Line from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and the Orange Line from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata saw heavy footfall. These new routes, along with the Green Line, are expected to transform transit across the city and its neighboring regions.

The crowded scenes at multiple stations, especially in the morning and evening peak hours, demonstrate the high demand for the new services. Officials anticipate the numbers will significantly grow as commuters continue to adapt to the enhanced metro services that now offer robust competition to the previously dominant Blue Line.

