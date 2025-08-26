Paras Dairy Expands Galacia Cheese to West and South India

Paras Dairy, a prominent name in the Indian dairy industry, has announced a significant expansion of its Galacia Cheese brand, aiming to capture the western and southern markets of India. This strategic move is poised to enhance the company's national footprint.

The expansion plan involves boosting the distribution network by adding 100 new distributors and scaling the presence from 500 to over 2,000 HORECA outlets by the end of March. The cheese brand, produced at the advanced cheese plant in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, employs Individual Quick Freezing technology, ensuring uniformity and quality.

Galacia Cheese is making inroads into major cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, with offerings such as Mozzarella cheese and other planned products. With support from a trained sales team, Paras Dairy continues to uphold its legacy of quality and excellence, partnering with numerous farmers and exporting to over 45 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)