Left Menu

India Launches Global Outreach to Boost Textile Exports Amid US Tariffs

India plans outreach programs in 40 countries, including the UK, Japan, and South Korea, to enhance its textile exports. This move emerges in response to a 50% tariff imposed by the US. The initiative aims to explore markets that collectively account for over USD 590 billion in textile imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:54 IST
India Launches Global Outreach to Boost Textile Exports Amid US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is initiating dedicated outreach programmes in 40 nations to boost textile exports, particularly as US tariffs significantly impact trade, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The targeted markets include the UK, Japan, and South Korea, among others, representing vast opportunities for market expansion.

Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) will spearhead these efforts, guiding market mapping and establishing connections with production clusters. The outreach is part of a wider diversification strategy amid a steep 50% tariff imposed by the US, impacting exports worth over USD 48 billion.

Industry leaders, like Mithileshwar Thakur of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, express concern over the tariff's impact, seeking fiscal support from the Indian government. The strategy emphasizes positioning India as a reliable supplier and leveraging free trade agreements to enhance competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

IndiGo Co-Founder Rakesh Gangwal To Divest Stake Amid Ongoing Feud

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

Jammu and Kashmir Sets Historic Rainfall Records, Faces Devastating Floods

 India
3
India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

India on Course to Become World's Second-Largest Economy by 2038

 India
4
Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

Rivalry and Revenge: Arrest of Three Siblings in Rajasthan Double Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025