Turbulent Markets: Powell Faces Legal Threats Amid Fed Conflict

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell faces escalated conflict with President Trump following threats of criminal indictment, sparking investor concern over central bank independence. The dollar weakens, U.S. equity futures slide, and gold hits a record high amidst geopolitical tensions affecting global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic new development, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has reportedly been threatened with criminal indictment by the Trump administration, raising alarms over the Fed's autonomy. The news has sent shockwaves through financial markets, leading to a fall in U.S. equity futures and a weakened dollar.

The currency lost ground against major competitors, dropping against the Japanese yen and Euro. This unsettlement comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, as unrest in Iran pushes gold to record highs, and oil prices remain buoyant amid possible U.S. intervention.

Analysts express concern over the unprecedented standoff between Powell and Trump, a showdown that underscores the risks of interference in Central Bank's operations. The developments compound uncertainty surrounding policies and interest rates, with implications for the global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

