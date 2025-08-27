Left Menu

Air Force's Aerial Mission in Jammu: A Lifeline Amid Chaos

The Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters and aircraft for rescue operations in flood-affected Jammu. Amidst heavy rains, 90 people were rescued, including Army personnel. Relief materials were transported by air, and food and water supplies were airdropped, highlighting the IAF's quick response and readiness to assist those in need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:27 IST
Air Force's Aerial Mission in Jammu: A Lifeline Amid Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force launched a decisive rescue operation on Wednesday, deploying six Mi-17 helicopters and a Chinook to provide relief in flood-stricken Jammu, according to an Air Force source.

By evening, rescue teams had saved 90 individuals, including several Indian Army soldiers. Earlier, an IAF C-130 and an IL-76 aircraft flew in 124 personnel and 22 tonnes of relief supplies to assist those affected by a landslide along the Vaishno Devi Shrine route.

Heavy rains continued for a fourth consecutive day, causing widespread flooding and forcing evacuations. The Air Force's helicopters remain on standby as crews distribute drinking water and food. The source confirmed the IAF's commitment to offering substantial aid to distressed communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Prepares to Shine: Hosting World Para Athletics Championships

India Prepares to Shine: Hosting World Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
Mizoram Assembly Honors Two Prominent Leaders

Mizoram Assembly Honors Two Prominent Leaders

 India
3
Rescue Mission Amidst Chaos: Floods Strand Thousands in Himachal Pradesh

Rescue Mission Amidst Chaos: Floods Strand Thousands in Himachal Pradesh

 India
4
Church of England Faces New Scandal with Data Breach of Abuse Survivors

Church of England Faces New Scandal with Data Breach of Abuse Survivors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025