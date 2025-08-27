Air Force's Aerial Mission in Jammu: A Lifeline Amid Chaos
The Indian Air Force has deployed helicopters and aircraft for rescue operations in flood-affected Jammu. Amidst heavy rains, 90 people were rescued, including Army personnel. Relief materials were transported by air, and food and water supplies were airdropped, highlighting the IAF's quick response and readiness to assist those in need.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Air Force launched a decisive rescue operation on Wednesday, deploying six Mi-17 helicopters and a Chinook to provide relief in flood-stricken Jammu, according to an Air Force source.
By evening, rescue teams had saved 90 individuals, including several Indian Army soldiers. Earlier, an IAF C-130 and an IL-76 aircraft flew in 124 personnel and 22 tonnes of relief supplies to assist those affected by a landslide along the Vaishno Devi Shrine route.
Heavy rains continued for a fourth consecutive day, causing widespread flooding and forcing evacuations. The Air Force's helicopters remain on standby as crews distribute drinking water and food. The source confirmed the IAF's commitment to offering substantial aid to distressed communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Route as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Tragedy at Vaishno Devi: Landslide Claims 34 Lives Amid Torrential Rains
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Amid Landslide Tragedy
Prayers and Peril: Landslide Chaos at Mata Vaishno Devi
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide