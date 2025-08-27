Air Force's Aerial Mission in Jammu: A Lifeline Amid Chaos

The Indian Air Force launched a decisive rescue operation on Wednesday, deploying six Mi-17 helicopters and a Chinook to provide relief in flood-stricken Jammu, according to an Air Force source.

By evening, rescue teams had saved 90 individuals, including several Indian Army soldiers. Earlier, an IAF C-130 and an IL-76 aircraft flew in 124 personnel and 22 tonnes of relief supplies to assist those affected by a landslide along the Vaishno Devi Shrine route.

Heavy rains continued for a fourth consecutive day, causing widespread flooding and forcing evacuations. The Air Force's helicopters remain on standby as crews distribute drinking water and food. The source confirmed the IAF's commitment to offering substantial aid to distressed communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)