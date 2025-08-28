Federal Overhaul: Union Station's Revival Under Trump's Plan

The U.S. Transportation Department is stepping up to reclaim management of Washington's Union Station, a major rail hub facing infrastructure challenges, under President Donald Trump's directive to enhance federal oversight of the capital.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasized improved management and investment to address issues such as cleanliness and homelessness at the station, which is owned by the federal government yet operated by a nonprofit in partnership with Amtrak. The site struggles with extensive maintenance backlogs and security concerns, including crime and homelessness.

While Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser agrees with federal involvement given the city's financial constraints, there are notable shifts in strategy, with Deputy Secretary Steve Bradbury discarding a Biden-era redevelopment plan. Meanwhile, Amtrak continues to upgrade services, recently launching new Acela trains on the busy Northeast Corridor.