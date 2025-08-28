Left Menu

Japan-Britain Security Ties Reach New Heights with Historic Naval Visit

Japan and Britain have strengthened their security cooperation, reaching unprecedented levels, with a Royal Navy aircraft carrier visiting Tokyo. Tokyo seeks to expand security beyond the US, while London aims to enhance its Indo-Pacific presence. The Global Combat Air Programme is central to this partnership.

28-08-2025
  Japan

Security cooperation between Japan and Britain has reached unprecedented levels, as highlighted by Japan's Defence Minister during a press conference. The Royal Navy's aircraft carrier made a historic visit to Tokyo, symbolizing the deepening military ties between the two nations.

Japan is striving to broaden security alliances beyond the United States, in response to China's expanding influence. Meanwhile, Britain aims to assert its presence in the Indo-Pacific, a region integral to global economic growth. The UK's Defence Secretary stressed the interconnectedness of security across the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.

A key element in the Japan-UK security collaboration is the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), which also involves Italy. The initiative aims to develop a next-generation fighter jet by the next decade, with a first international contract expected by year-end.

