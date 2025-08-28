Left Menu

India's Textile Sector Faces Export Challenges Amid U.S. Tariffs

India's textile exports are set to face significant challenges due to new 50% tariffs imposed by the U.S. These tariffs could impact a substantial portion of India's apparel exports, prompting a reorientation in export strategy. The extension of duty-free cotton import provides temporary relief for the industry.

India's textile industry is bracing for a challenging period as the U.S. imposes a 50% tariff on Indian exports. Experts have projected that this move by America, a major market for Indian textiles, could affect nearly a quarter of the country's textile exports. Exporters are already dealing with order cancellations as the new tariffs take effect.

In response, the Indian government has extended the duty-free import of cotton until December 31, a measure designed to provide some relief to the domestic textile industry. This extension is expected to help exporters maintain competitiveness by reducing costs and exploring alternative markets through existing Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Meanwhile, industry leaders are in talks with government ministries to devise strategies to counteract the tariff impacts and emphasize the importance of safeguarding local sectors such as agriculture. The overall valuation of the clothing and textile sector for 2024-25 is expected to reach USD 179 billion, underscoring the industry's importance to the national economy.

