Trump Signals Possible Federal Force Return If Crime Rates Surge

President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the National Guard from Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland, citing a reduction in crime due to their presence. He warned that federal forces could return if crime rates rise again, emphasizing a potential stronger comeback.

Updated: 01-01-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 02:36 IST
In a recent move, President Donald Trump declared the withdrawal of the National Guard from the cities of Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. According to Trump, the decision was influenced by a notable decrease in crime attributed to the Guard's presence.

While announcing the withdrawal on social media, Trump warned that federal forces could make a comeback if crime rates begin to soar again. His statement emphasized the possibility of returning in a different and stronger form if necessary.

The administration's decision underscores its reliance on federal intervention as a strategy to tackle urban crime, despite potential controversies surrounding the use of such forces in domestic matters.

