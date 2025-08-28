Indian Aviation Flies into Turbulence with Projected Losses

The Indian aviation sector is on course for higher fiscal losses, predicted between Rs 9,500-10,500 crore, a significant leap from the estimated Rs 5,500 crore in FY2025, according to ICRA. This is attributed to ongoing geopolitical strife and daunting trade barriers.

A modest growth in domestic air passenger traffic, projected at 4-6 percent to 172-176 million in FY2026, falls short of previously anticipated figures of 7-10 percent. The sluggish growth, coupled with increasing aircraft deliveries, is expected to expand net losses significantly.

Despite a 5 percent capacity boost in FY2025 and promising aircraft orders, the air travel atmosphere remains cautious amid economic uncertainties and recent tragic events impacting traveler confidence and yields negatively.

