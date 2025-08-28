Digital Revolution in India's Mining Sector: Tech Innovations Propel Growth

Indian mining and metals companies stand on the brink of a digital revolution, with the potential to boost efficiency by 10-15% through digitalisation and automation, according to industry executives at FICCI's second Conference of Automation, Digitalisation & Technology Integration in Mining & Metals. These gains mirror those once sought through import safeguard duties.

With global competition intensifying and stricter environmental standards looming, particularly due to the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism, industry leaders claim that these efficiencies could pay for themselves within two years. Nagendra Nath Sinha, former Secretary of the Ministry of Steel, emphasised at the conference that digital transformation is crucial for maintaining competitiveness.

The FICCI-Crisil report, 'Intelligent Mines & Metal Plants,' identifies essential demands for critical minerals amid infrastructure growth and the global energy shift. Yet, challenges such as resource depletion and price volatility necessitate urgent tech intervention. As India's steel demand is set to double by 2030, innovative solutions in AI, robotics, and automation are vital to enhance production sustainability and reduce emissions.

Arun Misra of Hindustan Zinc stressed the importance of meaningful digitalisation, highlighting technologies like AI, IoT sensors, and data analytics as key enablers. Safety innovations, including driver fatigue systems and slope stability radar, are already showing measurable impacts. The report highlights leadership commitment and workforce upskilling as essential components for successful tech integration.

With the FICCI-CRISIL report underscoring the opportunities and challenges in tech integration, India's mining and metals sector is urged to seize the transformative potential of digital innovation. As executives emphasise, technology must connect people, assets, and processes to unlock productivity and environmental benefits while overcoming operational hurdles.

