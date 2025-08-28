Inorbit Malls Expands to Hubballi: A New Era for Retail in Karnataka

In a significant move to broaden its footprint, Inorbit Malls, the retail arm of K Raheja Corp, has unveiled a new establishment on Gokul Road, Hubballi. This marks the fifth operational mall in their portfolio, following successful ventures in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Vadodara.

The strategic positioning of the new Hubballi-Dharwad mall, merely six kilometers from the railway station and four kilometers from Hubballi Airport, promises a seamless and accessible experience for visitors. With over 500,000 square feet of space, the mall offers an array of 117 retail brands and entertainment options under one roof, including a 7-screen multiplex boasting over 1,700 seats.

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Inorbit Malls, highlighted the untapped potential in Hubballi-Dharwad, focusing on transforming the local retail scene with a vibrant community space that connects, celebrates, and creates memories. This new venture not only enriches Inorbit's offerings but also strengthens the economic fabric of the city, bridging gaps for aspirational consumers and employing the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)