Left Menu

Inorbit Malls Expands to Hubballi: A New Era for Retail in Karnataka

Inorbit Malls, a venture of K Raheja Corp, has launched a new destination on Gokul Road, Hubballi. This expansion brings their operational total to five malls. The new site offers a lifestyle hub, including 117 retail brands and a 7-screen multiplex, enhancing the local retail landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:47 IST
Inorbit Malls Expands to Hubballi: A New Era for Retail in Karnataka
Inorbit Mall Opens in Hubballi: A New Hub for Shopping, Fun & Retail. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to broaden its footprint, Inorbit Malls, the retail arm of K Raheja Corp, has unveiled a new establishment on Gokul Road, Hubballi. This marks the fifth operational mall in their portfolio, following successful ventures in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Vadodara.

The strategic positioning of the new Hubballi-Dharwad mall, merely six kilometers from the railway station and four kilometers from Hubballi Airport, promises a seamless and accessible experience for visitors. With over 500,000 square feet of space, the mall offers an array of 117 retail brands and entertainment options under one roof, including a 7-screen multiplex boasting over 1,700 seats.

Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO of Inorbit Malls, highlighted the untapped potential in Hubballi-Dharwad, focusing on transforming the local retail scene with a vibrant community space that connects, celebrates, and creates memories. This new venture not only enriches Inorbit's offerings but also strengthens the economic fabric of the city, bridging gaps for aspirational consumers and employing the local populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

 Bangladesh
2
Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.

Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS ch...

 India
3
Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

 Germany
4
Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025