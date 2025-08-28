Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway

A devastating accident in Kanpur has claimed the lives of two individuals, with four others injured, including two children. The crash involved a speeding SUV and an auto-rickshaw, occurring in the Kakvan area.

According to police reports, the accident took place on the Lucknow-Etawah highway when the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers, en route to Billhaur, collided with an SUV traveling in the opposite direction. ACP Amarnath Yadav from Billhaur provided details on the tragic event.

Sadly, Ramsharan Pal, aged 58, and Rishabh, aged 22, perished at the scene. The injured victims were transported to LLR Hospital for treatment. The drivers of both vehicles abandoned the scene, leaving their vehicles behind. Authorities have seized the vehicles as efforts continue to locate the drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)