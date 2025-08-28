Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway
A tragic accident in Kanpur resulted in two deaths and four injuries after an SUV collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw. The incident occurred on the Lucknow-Etawah highway. Both vehicles were abandoned, and the police are endeavoring to locate the drivers.
- Country:
- India
A devastating accident in Kanpur has claimed the lives of two individuals, with four others injured, including two children. The crash involved a speeding SUV and an auto-rickshaw, occurring in the Kakvan area.
According to police reports, the accident took place on the Lucknow-Etawah highway when the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers, en route to Billhaur, collided with an SUV traveling in the opposite direction. ACP Amarnath Yadav from Billhaur provided details on the tragic event.
Sadly, Ramsharan Pal, aged 58, and Rishabh, aged 22, perished at the scene. The injured victims were transported to LLR Hospital for treatment. The drivers of both vehicles abandoned the scene, leaving their vehicles behind. Authorities have seized the vehicles as efforts continue to locate the drivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six persons killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district: Police.
Delhi Police's New Deposition Rule Sparks Uproar Among Lawyers
Delhi Police Crackdown: Notorious Gangsters Arrested
Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals and Dismantle Human Trafficking Network
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Due to Paper Leak Scandal