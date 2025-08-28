Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Fatal Collision on Highway

A tragic accident in Kanpur resulted in two deaths and four injuries after an SUV collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw. The incident occurred on the Lucknow-Etawah highway. Both vehicles were abandoned, and the police are endeavoring to locate the drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating accident in Kanpur has claimed the lives of two individuals, with four others injured, including two children. The crash involved a speeding SUV and an auto-rickshaw, occurring in the Kakvan area.

According to police reports, the accident took place on the Lucknow-Etawah highway when the auto-rickshaw carrying six passengers, en route to Billhaur, collided with an SUV traveling in the opposite direction. ACP Amarnath Yadav from Billhaur provided details on the tragic event.

Sadly, Ramsharan Pal, aged 58, and Rishabh, aged 22, perished at the scene. The injured victims were transported to LLR Hospital for treatment. The drivers of both vehicles abandoned the scene, leaving their vehicles behind. Authorities have seized the vehicles as efforts continue to locate the drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

