Rain-Induced Traffic Chaos in Delhi: A Commuter's Morning Nightmare
Heavy rain in Delhi led to widespread traffic congestion on major roads including DND flyway and Mathura Road, causing delays for commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police deployed teams to manage the situation and assist those affected by the congestion and waterlogging.
Updated: 29-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Commuters in Delhi were met with heavy traffic congestion on Friday morning, following a spell of rain that caused significant delays on several major roads.
The gridlock affected key routes such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, and Vikas Marg, among others, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.
Long queues from Badarpur to Ashram added to the frustration of office-goers and school buses, prompting the deployment of traffic personnel to manage congestion and assist affected commuters.
