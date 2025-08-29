Left Menu

Rain-Induced Traffic Chaos in Delhi: A Commuter's Morning Nightmare

Heavy rain in Delhi led to widespread traffic congestion on major roads including DND flyway and Mathura Road, causing delays for commuters. The Delhi Traffic Police deployed teams to manage the situation and assist those affected by the congestion and waterlogging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:58 IST
Rain-Induced Traffic Chaos in Delhi: A Commuter's Morning Nightmare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters in Delhi were met with heavy traffic congestion on Friday morning, following a spell of rain that caused significant delays on several major roads.

The gridlock affected key routes such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, and Vikas Marg, among others, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Long queues from Badarpur to Ashram added to the frustration of office-goers and school buses, prompting the deployment of traffic personnel to manage congestion and assist affected commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan partnership in every sector became symbol of mutual trust: PM Modi.

From Metro to manufacturing, from semiconductors to start-ups, India-Japan p...

 Global
2
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
3
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025