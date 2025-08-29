Rain-Induced Traffic Chaos in Delhi: A Commuter's Morning Nightmare

Commuters in Delhi were met with heavy traffic congestion on Friday morning, following a spell of rain that caused significant delays on several major roads.

The gridlock affected key routes such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, and Vikas Marg, among others, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

Long queues from Badarpur to Ashram added to the frustration of office-goers and school buses, prompting the deployment of traffic personnel to manage congestion and assist affected commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)