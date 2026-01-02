Haryana's Successful Leap in Sex Ratio: A Closer Look

Haryana has achieved a significant improvement in its sex ratio, witnessing a rise to 923 in 2025, which marks a notable 13-point jump from the previous year. This improvement, the highest recorded in the past five years, has officials attributing it to stringent measures against prenatal sex determination and unauthorized abortions.

According to official data, Haryana recorded 5,19,691 births in 2025, with 2,70,281 males and 2,49,410 females, compared to 5,16,402 births, including 2,46,048 females, in 2024. Among the districts, Panchkula registered the highest sex ratio at birth (SRB) at 971 females per 1,000 males, showing a remarkable increase from 2024.

State officials credit the improvement to focused efforts since 2014 when the sex ratio was at a low of 871. Measures like crackdowns on illegal practices and frequent reviews under task forces have drastically influenced the current numbers. Additionally, law enforcement played a role, with over 100 FIRs registered under the MTP Act, leading to a series of actions against offenders.

